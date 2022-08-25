PC Game Pass drops Exapunks

August 25, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Exapunks to PC Game Pass.

Developed by Zachtronics, Exapunks is an open-ended puzzle game in which users can program Execution Agents to hack networks including banks, factories, game consoles, and the government.


