PC Game Pass drops Exapunks

August 25, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Exapunks to PC Game Pass.
Developed by Zachtronics, Exapunks is an open-ended puzzle game in which users can program Execution Agents to hack networks including banks, factories, game consoles, and the government.
