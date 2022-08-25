Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.20 drifts to PS5, PS4

August 25, 2022

Sony Corp. this week released Update 1.20 to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Update 1.20 includes the McLaren MP4/4 ’88, Pontiac GTO ‘The Judge’ ’69, Porsche Cayman GT4 ’16, De Tomaso Mangusta (Christian Dior), three new layouts to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and Café – Extra Menus.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.


