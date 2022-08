Sony Corp. this week announced the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5.

Based on the standard DualSense controller, the DualSense Edge will incorporate software-based and modular customization from remapping button inputs to changeable stick caps and buttons. In addition, users can replace analog stick modules.

The final unit will include pre-set control profiles and all built-in DualSense wireless controller functionality.

A release date and price is to be determined.