Kirby and the Forgotten Land No. 11 in U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in July at U.S retail.

For the month, Kirby and the Forgotten Land ranked as the No. 11 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.