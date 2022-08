Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Tempest 4000, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, Asteroids: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, Moto Racer 4, Tropico 6, and XIII.

The sale ends Aug. 30.