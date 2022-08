Microsoft Corp. this week released Death Stranding to PC Game Pass.

The PC version includes ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate and cross-over content.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.