Nintendo eShop holds Capcom End of Summer Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom End of Summer Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Nintendo Switch titles by up to 67 percent and select Nintendo 3DS titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, Devil May Cry, Mega Man 11, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revelations, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

The sale ends Aug. 28.