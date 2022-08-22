Nintendo Switch No. 1 in July U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 platform in unit sales for the month of July at U.S. retail.

In addition, the hardware ranked as the No. 1 best-selling console year-to-date based on units sold.

In the first quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $763 million and sales of $2.29 billion in the three months ending June 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.43 million units in the quarter, down from 4.45 million one year ago.

Software sales fell to 41.4 million units from 45.3 million from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 111.08 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.