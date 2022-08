Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Gran Turismo Sport, Judgment, Metro Exodus, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Alan Wake Remastered.

The sale ends Aug. 31.