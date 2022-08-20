PS5 No. 2 in Japan Aug. 14 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 46,600 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.

For the period, the PS5 sold 44,126 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,474 units.

Sony sold 2.4 million PS5 units in Q1 ending June 30, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $397.3 million, a decline of 37 percent from one year ago.

Q1 revenue in the division totaled $4.5 billion, down two percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 47.1 million software units for the quarter, a decline of 26 percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 79 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 102 million, down three percent from the year prior.

Sony expects to sell 18 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.