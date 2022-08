Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week released the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor to U.S. retail.

The Odyssey Ark includes a 55-inch 165Hz Quantum Mini-LED 1000R curved gaming screen that can rotate vertically in Cockpit Mode.

The 4K (3840 x 2160) display features a 1ms response time, screen ratio adjustment between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9, and Game Bar to view gaming stats and change settings like FPS, HDR, and VRR.

It sells at $3,499.99.