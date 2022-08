Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released new Event Quests to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

New Event Quests will be released every week starting Aug. 18.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion pack to Monster Hunter Rise. It includes new monsters, Switch Skill Swap ability, and new Follower Quests.

The title requires purchase of Monster Hunter Rise.

It sells at $39.99.