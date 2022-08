Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Ultimate Game Add-on Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 50 percent.

Discounted items include Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, The Sims 4 Seasons, Far Cry 6 Season Pass, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Bundle.

The sale ends Aug. 23.