Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Spike Chunsoft Publisher Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne, ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE, STEINS;GATE 0, and RESEARCH and DESTROY.

The sale ends Aug. 17.