Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Survival Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Stranded Deep, 7 Days to Die, ANVIL: Vault Breaker, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition, and The House of the Dead: Remake.

The sale ends Aug. 16.