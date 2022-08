Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Action RPG Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include The Division 2 – Warlords of New York, Alien: Isolation, Back 4 Blood, Code Vein, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Judgment, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Yakuza 0, and Yakuza Kiwami.

The sale ends Aug. 15.