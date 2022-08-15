PSN PS5, PS4 Summer Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles.

Discounted titles include Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition, Actraiser Renaissance, Balan Wonderworld, Bloodborne, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, DIRT 5, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Lost Sphear, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, PGA Tour 2K21, Resident Evil 2, Tekken 7, and Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The sale ends Aug. 17.