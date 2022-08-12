The King of Fighters XV to bout Team Samurai DLC

SNK Corp. this week announced the Team Samurai DLC for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The Team Samurai DLC includes Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger.

It will be released this fall.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

Future DLC includes Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan.