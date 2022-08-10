Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 previewed

Samsung Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.



The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a refined version of the clamshell folding device to include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, new FlexCam functionality for Cover Screen selfies and Quick Shot videos, and an upgraded camera with a 65 percent brighter sensor.

In addition, the Flip 4 includes a larger 3,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging for 50 percent in 30 minutes.

It will be sold at $999.99 Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30X Space Zoom, slimmer hinge, lighter weight, narrower bezels, Android 12L, a new Taskbar for a PC-like layout, Google app drag-and-drop support, and S-Pen functionality.

It will be sold at $1,799.99 Aug. 26.