Retailer holds PC Gaming Anniversary Sale

August 10, 2022

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘PC Gaming Anniversary Sale‘.

The limited sale discounts select gaming hardware and software.

Advertised products include the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor, Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, Asus ROG Zephyrus 16-inch Intel Core i9 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Notebook, Lenovo Legion 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop, HP OMEN 16.1-inch Intel Core i7 Nvidia GeForce 3060 Gaming Notebook, and the Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset.

The sale ends Aug. 14.


