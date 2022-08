Famitsu this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s LIVE A LIVE to the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 25 to July 31, LIVE A LIVE sold 14,098 units to rank at No. 6 for the week.

LIVE A LIVE is a classic RPG that includes remastered graphics in HD-2D and seven stories to be played in different time periods.

The final game includes a variety of protagonists and gameplay styles.

It sells at $49.99.