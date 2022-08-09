Xbox Game Pass drops Two Point Campus

August 9, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Two Point Campus to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC.

Two Point Campus is a simulation title in which the user must hire staff and run an academic institution.


