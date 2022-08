Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Gears 5, PGA Tour 2K21, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack, PC Building Simulator, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Tekken 7, and Worms Rumble.

The sale ends Aug. 8.