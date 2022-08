Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Achievement Hunter Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, UFC 4, Dead Rising 4, Dead Rising, One Piece: Burning Blood, Resident Evil Village, The Division 2, and Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!.

The sale ends Aug. 8.