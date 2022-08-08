The King of Fighters XV bouts Team Awakened Orochi DLC

SNK Corp. this week released the Omega Team Awakened Orochi DLC to The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The Team Awakened Orochi DLC includes Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie, and Orochi Chris.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

Future DLC includes Team Samurai, Shingo Yabuki, and Kim Kaphwan.