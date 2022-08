Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.84 million units at global retail.

The sales figure is as of June 30, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports includes Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton.

Each sport supports Joy-Con motion controls and online play. Golf will be added this fall.

The retail SKU, which includes a Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in Soccer Shoot-Out, sells at $49.99. The digital edition sells at $39.99.