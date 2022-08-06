Xbox Series X|S No. 3 hardware in Japan July 31 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 8,988 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between July 25 and July 31.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 7,093 units and the Xbox Series S sold 1,895 units.

For the fourth quarter, Xbox gaming revenue decreased $259 million or seven percent due to decrease in Xbox content and services and Xbox hardware.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by six percent due to lower engagement hours and monetization in first and third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 11 percent.