Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan July 31 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 73,238 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between July 25 and July 31.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 42,355 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 20,489 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,394 units in the period.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 25 million units in the region.

In the first quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $763 million and sales of $2.29 billion in the three months ending June 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.43 million units in the quarter, down from 4.45 million one year ago.

Software sales fell to 41.4 million units from 45.3 million from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 111.08 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.