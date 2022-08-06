Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Anniversary Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Anniversary Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls, FIFA 22, WWE 2K22, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The sale ends Aug. 14.