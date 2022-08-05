Nintendo eShop Multiplayer Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Multiplayer Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 30 percent.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, DOOM Eternal, Diablo II: Resurrected, Monster Hunter Rise, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Windjammers 2, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle.

The sale ends Aug. 7.