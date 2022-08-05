Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak No. 4 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 18 to July 24, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 22,871 units to rank at No. 4 for the week.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion pack to Monster Hunter Rise. It includes new monsters, Switch Skill Swap ability, and new Follower Quests.

The title requires purchase of Monster Hunter Rise.

It sells at $39.99.