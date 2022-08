Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 2 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Wave 2 contains eight new courses including New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Sydney Sprint, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, and Sky-High Sundae.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership includes access to the Booster Course Pass DLC at no extra cost.

The Booster Course Pass DLC includes a total of 48 remastered courses released in six waves.

It is sold at $24.99.