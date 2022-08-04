Xbox Game Pass drops Shenzhen I/O

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
August 4, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Shenzhen I/O to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Shenzhen I/O is a puzzle game in which the user must build circuits using microcontrollers, memory, logic gates, and LCD screens.
Comments are closed.
July 31, 2022
July 24, 2022
July 16, 2022
June 5, 2022
March 27, 2022
July 27, 2022
July 13, 2022
August 2, 2022
August 3, 2022
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
PUNCH JUMP SAVE
PUNCH JUMP TRUNK
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART