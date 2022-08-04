Steam Deck drops SteamOS 3.3

Valve Inc. this week released SteamOS 3.3 to Steam Deck.

The update includes general fixes, Steam Input updates, performance and stability issues, Dock Mode update, and audio and Bluetooth fixes.

Steam Deck is sold in three models – 64GB eMMC at $399.00, 256GB NVMe SSD at $529.00, and 512GB NVMe SSD at $649.00.

The hardware includes a custom AMD APU that contains Zen 2 + RDNA 2 technology to power AAA game titles. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) and the GPU includes 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). A microSD slot is available to expand game storage. The device will run SteamOS and will not be compatible with all Steam titles.

Control inputs include two analog sticks, two trackpads, d-pad, dual left and right analog triggers, and dual back triggers.