Retailer holds PS5, PS4 Summer Sale

August 4, 2022

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. is holding the Summer Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Discounted titles include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, and Everybody’s Golf VR.

The sale ends Aug. 17.


