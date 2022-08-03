Apple Arcade titles removed from service

Apple Inc. this week removed select titles from the Apple Arcade service.

Titles removed include ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Dead End Job, Dread Nautical, Cardpocalypse, Spidersaurs, BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner, Lifeslide, Explottens, EarthNight, Don’t Bug Me!, Projection: First Light, Spelldrifter, Over the Alps, VARIOUS DAYLIFE, and Towaga: Among Shadows.

Apple said select titles can be played for at least two weeks when downloaded before it leaves Apple Arcade. Titles removed and no longer playable will prompt a ‘No Longer Available’ message.