Gran Turismo 7 price cut at retailer

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Sony Corp.’s Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in a new sales initiative.

This week the Gran Turismo 7 PS5 SKU sells at $49.99, 29 percent below the $69.99 MSRP, and the PS4 SKU sells at $39.99, 33 percent below the $59.99 MSRP.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.

It sells at $59.99 to $69.99.