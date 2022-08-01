PS Plus to drop Yakuza titles to Game Catalog

Sony Corp. this month will release Yakuza titles to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog at the PlayStation Network division.

Titles to be released in Aug. include Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Essential / Extra / Premium), Yakuza 0 (Extra / Premium), Yakuza Kiwami (Extra / Premium), and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Extra / Premium).

Titles to be released later this year include Yakuza 3 Remastered (Premium), Yakuza 4 Remastered (Premium), Yakuza 5 Remastered (Premium), and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Extra / Premium).