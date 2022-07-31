PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Aug. 2022 games to deploy

Sony Corp. this week will release PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Aug. 2022 include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, PS4), Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5, PS4), and Little Nightmares (PS4).

Titles will be available between Aug. 2 to Sept. 5.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.