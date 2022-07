Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Aug. 2022.

In Aug. 2022, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Calico 1st to the 31st and ScourgeBringer from Aug. 16th to Sept. 15th.

The Xbox One through Backward Compatibility will offer Saint’s Row 2 from Aug. 1st to Aug. 15th and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine from Aug. 16th to the 31st.