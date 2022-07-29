Gran Turismo 7 No. 16 at UK retail

July 29, 2022

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 23, Gran Turismo 7 ranked as the No. 16 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.


