Xbox Accessories Sale to conclude this month

July 28, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this month will conclude the Accessories Sale for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The sale discounts select controllers, headsets, and keyboards.

Discounted products include the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Xbox Stereo Headset, Steel Series Apex 7 Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset, Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, and the HyperX QuadCast Standalone Microphone.

The sale ends July 31.


