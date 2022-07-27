Xbox Ultimate Game Sale to conclude this month

Microsoft Corp. this month will conclude the Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Rainbow Six Extraction, FIFA 22, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Battlefield 2042, NHL 22, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and Balan Wonderworld.

The sale ends July 31.