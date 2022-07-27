Xbox revenue declines seven percent in Q4

Microsoft Corp. this week recorded a decline in the Xbox division due to weakened demand for Xbox content and hardware.

For the fourth quarter, Xbox gaming revenue decreased $259 million or seven percent due to decrease in Xbox content and services and Xbox hardware.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by six percent due to lower engagement hours and monetization in first and third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 11 percent.