GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s LIVE A LIVE to the Nintendo Switch.

For the week ending July 23, LIVE A LIVE ranked as the No. 6 best-selling boxed title in the All Formats Chart.

LIVE A LIVE is a classic RPG that includes remastered graphics in HD-2D and seven stories to be played in different time periods.

The final game includes a variety of protagonists and gameplay styles.

It sells at $49.99.