MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch price cut at retail

Best Buy Co., Inc. stores this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch by $300 in a new sales initiative.

This week, the MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch base model sells at $2199.00, $300 off the $2499.00 MSRP.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 32GB unified memory. The M1 Max features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 64GB unified memory.

Apple claims the M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 2X faster GPU performance.

The 16-inch model includes the Magic Keyboard, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card reader, MagSafe 3, ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and up to 21 hours of battery life.