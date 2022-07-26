Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes No. 9 in Japan

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 11 and July 17, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes sold 4,399 units to rank at No. 9 in the period.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a 3D action title that includes story and characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The final game includes unlockable character classes, distinct combos, and local two-player co-op functionality.

It sells at $59.99.