MacBook Pro M1 price cut $300 post M2 release

Best Buy Co., Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pro M1 below MSRP post release of the MacBook Pro M2.

This week, the MacBook Pro M1 sells at $999.99, $300 below the $1,299.99 MSRP.

The MacBook Pro M1 includes a 13-inch Retina LED display, M1 chipset with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 maintains the current chassis with Touch ID and Touch Bar, but includes the M2 chip with up to 24GB of unified memory.

The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. In addition the M2 includes a next-generation media engine and ProRes video engine for faster 4K and 8K video editing.

The MacBook Pro M2 starts at $1,299.