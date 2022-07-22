Xbox Game Pass to drop Inside

July 22, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this month will release Inside to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Inside is an adventure platform title that includes action and puzzles in an unsettling atmosphere.

It will be released July 29.


