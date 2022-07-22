Xbox Game Pass to drop Inside

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
July 22, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this month will release Inside to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Inside is an adventure platform title that includes action and puzzles in an unsettling atmosphere.
It will be released July 29.
Comments are closed.
July 16, 2022
June 5, 2022
March 27, 2022
March 21, 2022
March 13, 2022
July 13, 2022
June 29, 2022
July 21, 2022
July 18, 2022
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
PUNCH JUMP SAVE
PUNCH JUMP TRUNK
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART