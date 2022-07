Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will discontinue the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop divisions Mar. 27, 2023.

From that date, consumers can no longer purchase content for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS from the Nintendo eShop. Customers can still redownloaded previously purchased games and DLC, receive software updates, and play online for the foreseeable future.

From Aug. 29, consumers can no longer use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS Nintendo eShop.